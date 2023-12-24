Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Shore Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

