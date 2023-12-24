Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $685,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

