Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 5.1% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,077,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 252,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

