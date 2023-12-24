Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,313 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

IMTM stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

