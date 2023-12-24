Shore Point Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 7.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.76% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

