Shore Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,801 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.