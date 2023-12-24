Shore Point Advisors LLC Sells 14,745 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Shore Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

