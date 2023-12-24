Shore Point Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

