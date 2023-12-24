Shore Point Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,681,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

