Signing Day Sports, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Signing Day Sports’ (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, December 25th. Signing Day Sports had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Signing Day Sports Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SGN opened at $0.81 on Friday. Signing Day Sports has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Get Signing Day Sports alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Signing Day Sports

In other Signing Day Sports news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey purchased 20,000 shares of Signing Day Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Signing Day Sports Company Profile

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signing Day Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signing Day Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.