Sime Armoyan Buys 3,100 Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,248.04.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,198.08.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of MRG.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.22. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.08 and a 52-week high of C$18.97. The stock has a market cap of C$554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

