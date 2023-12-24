Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stake Cut by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

