Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

