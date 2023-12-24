Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Holdings Raised by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,003 shares during the quarter. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WJ Interests LLC owned 21.61% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,254,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TYA stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

