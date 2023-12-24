Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

TYA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 91,700 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.41% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

