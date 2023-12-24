Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.