Somerset Trust Co Buys 792 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Infosys were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,018,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,161. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

