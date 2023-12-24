Somerset Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.77.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

