Somerset Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,189,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 333,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,040. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

