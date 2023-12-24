Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.06. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

