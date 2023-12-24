Somerset Trust Co Grows Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of AECOM by 171.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,576 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 459,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,081. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 225.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

