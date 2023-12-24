Somerset Trust Co Has $296,000 Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,837,000 after buying an additional 198,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.67. The company had a trading volume of 218,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,851. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.42. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $144.92 and a one year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 128.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

