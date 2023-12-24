Somerset Trust Co Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

SBUX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,361,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,779. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

