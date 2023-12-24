Somerset Trust Co Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $81.45. 1,135,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

