Somerset Trust Co Has $561,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.04. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.66 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Read Our Latest Report on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.