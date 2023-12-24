Somerset Trust Co Has $588,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $335.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

