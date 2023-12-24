Somerset Trust Co Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,863. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

