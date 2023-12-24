Somerset Trust Co Sells 135 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.74. 1,371,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $132.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

