Somerset Trust Co Sells 213 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.74. The company had a trading volume of 408,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

