Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Sonder Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOND opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Sonder has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.10.
Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by ($2.11). Sonder had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a negative return on equity of 4,207.08%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.12 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $5,353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
