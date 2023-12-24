Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. 1,265,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

