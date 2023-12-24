SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 210,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 141,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,556,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. 1,631,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

