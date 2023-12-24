SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 7.9% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after buying an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,366,000 after buying an additional 1,548,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

