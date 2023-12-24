SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

3EDGE Asset Management LP lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760,137 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 3.9% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.94% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $51,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

GLDM opened at $40.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

