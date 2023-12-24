SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. 3,233,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,969. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.