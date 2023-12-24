SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,615 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDW opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

