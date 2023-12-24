SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Trimmed by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

