SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

