SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4,112.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,088 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $28,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after buying an additional 8,907,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $28.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

