SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,310,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

