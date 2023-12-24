SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Holdings Boosted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $98.52. 5,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,193. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

