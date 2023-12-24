SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.