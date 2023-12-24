Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,647,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.