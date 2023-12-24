Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK opened at $152.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $152.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.