Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $265.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $189.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.73. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $202.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

