STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

