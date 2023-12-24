Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 53,211 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,211 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Verint Systems worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $78,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $78,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $354,587. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

