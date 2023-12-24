Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of AAR worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AAR by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $512,096.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $512,096.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

