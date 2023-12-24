Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,236,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $173.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $174.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.54.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

