Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

